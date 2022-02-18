Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.