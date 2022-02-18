Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.