Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT at $20.86

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 10,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,523. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

