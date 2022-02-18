Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $203.11

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $209.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.89. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,543 shares of company stock worth $29,919,374. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.