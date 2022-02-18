Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Target Price at $46.78

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JKS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 787,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,679. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

