Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) PT at $18.27

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

KMI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,936,000 after acquiring an additional 191,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

