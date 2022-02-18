Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $75.78

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 6,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

