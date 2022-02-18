Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target at $7.08

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVAUF. upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

SVAUF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.