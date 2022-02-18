Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target at $7.08

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.
Several brokerages recently commented on SVAUF. upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
SVAUF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.89.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
