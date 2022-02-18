Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Sempra Energy worth $149,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,254. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

