Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $83,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.