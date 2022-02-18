Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 626,898 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 0.8% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of FirstEnergy worth $202,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 114,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 92,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

