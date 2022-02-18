Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $64,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $250,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. 14,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.