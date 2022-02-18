Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $41.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,606.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 75.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

BEP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 8,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,993. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -174.29%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.