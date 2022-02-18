Brookline Capital Acquisition Initiates Coverage on Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $10.22 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

