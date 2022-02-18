Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.290-$2.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.

BRKR stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. Bruker has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.17.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,479.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.