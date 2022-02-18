BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERE.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE ERE.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 116,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,868. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$393.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

