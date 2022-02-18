BTSE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One BTSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.77 or 0.00016842 BTC on exchanges. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $29.48 million and $1.26 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTSE has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.54 or 0.06998441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,188.85 or 1.00001858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003174 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

