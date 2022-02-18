BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 48.2% in January

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. BYD has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

