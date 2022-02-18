CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of CAE opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. CAE’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 169,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

