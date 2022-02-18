California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Management worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

