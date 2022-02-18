California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.29 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Universal Health Services worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $213,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

UHS stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $135.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

