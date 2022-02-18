California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of DISH Network worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

