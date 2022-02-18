California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,708 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Elastic worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Elastic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. Elastic has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

