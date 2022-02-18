California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $235.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

