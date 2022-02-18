Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 710,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,100. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

