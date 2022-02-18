Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CMBM traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 710,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
CMBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
