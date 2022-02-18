Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 710,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

