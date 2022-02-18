Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Now Covered by Stifel Europe

Equities researchers at Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.03. 7,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,606. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

