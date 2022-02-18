Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $143.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.80. 62,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

