Candace Woods Sells 1,262 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRU traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 69,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,610. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

