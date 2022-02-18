Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.17. Canoo shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 17,301 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get Canoo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 171,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canoo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canoo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Canoo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Canoo by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 90,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.