Capital World Investors Sells 3,469,400 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,469,400 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.32% of CMS Energy worth $55,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.40 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

