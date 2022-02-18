Capstone Mining Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Capstone Mining in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

CS stock remained flat at $C$5.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,776. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.52. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

