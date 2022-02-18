CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.91.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $105.64. 1,532,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,411. CarMax has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.