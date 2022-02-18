Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

CRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 120,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.87. 8,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,526. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

