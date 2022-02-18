Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,094. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.78.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,493,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 315,815 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

