CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,076. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBIZ by 87.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CBIZ by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 254.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

