Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 5,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $120,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 6,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,759. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,723,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.