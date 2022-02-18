Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 4.4%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 2,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 320,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $9,453,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.