Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 4.4%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 2,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 320,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
