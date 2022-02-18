Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136 billion.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,207. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.81.
In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.