Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,207. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

