CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.70

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €99.70 ($113.30) and last traded at €100.00 ($113.64), with a volume of 11842 shares. The stock had previously closed at €103.40 ($117.50).

CWC has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of €116.22 and a 200-day moving average of €121.18. The firm has a market cap of $724.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.