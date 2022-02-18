CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

NYSE:GIB opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.