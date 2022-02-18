Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.66. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $146.30.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.