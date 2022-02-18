Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 67,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIM. Barclays increased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

