Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Cap of $71.78 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $71.78 million and approximately $196,792.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

