China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

