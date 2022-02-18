Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.37.

Shares of TSE CHR traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 796,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The firm has a market cap of C$794.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.87. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

