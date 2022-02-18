Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.52.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.48. 945,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.