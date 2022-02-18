Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,472. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $619.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chuy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

