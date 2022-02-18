CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 33,500 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,341,000 shares in the company, valued at C$871,650.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Monday, February 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,190.00.

On Friday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,890.00.

On Monday, January 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, January 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Monday, January 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,350.00.

On Monday, January 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,600.00.

Shares of TSE MBA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.68 million and a P/E ratio of -33.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

