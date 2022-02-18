Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CIEN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. 1,175,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,378 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

