Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Board of Directors Declares Stock Repurchase Program

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,857,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.
In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
